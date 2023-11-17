Two teams fighting for AAC title game hopes face as we continue our College Football odds series with an SMU-Memphis prediction and pick.

Two teams fighting for a chance to play in the conference title game face off, as SMU and Memphis meet. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an SMU-Memphis prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

SMU enters the game at 8-2 on the year, but 6-0 in conference play. They have been on a great run as of late. In the last five games, all wins, and they have outscored their opponents 236-72. With a 6-0 record in the conference, they are tied with Tulane and UTSA on top of the conference standings, with Memphis sitting right behind at 5-1. If SMU wins out, they will be going to the title game, due to Tulane and UTSA facing each other.

Meanwhile, Memphis also enters the game at 8-2, but one of their losses comes in conference play. The first loss of the year was a seven-point loss at the hands of Missouri. Then, in their second conference game of the year, they faced Tulane. Memphis would be ahead 21-10 in the third quarter, but a third-quarter touchdown and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Tulane gave them the 31-21 victory.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread

Preston Stone leads the way for SMU. On the season he has completed 176 of 303 passes for 2,584 yards and 23 touchdowns. Stone also has 23 big-time throws according to PFF. Further, Stone has been protecting the ball as well. He has thrown just six interceptions this year, with his first in the last five games last week. Further, he has just ten turnover-worthy passes on the season and just one in his last four games. He left the game with Rice with a concussion, and there was a worry he would not play against North Texas. He did end up playing through, throwing for 234 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Jaylan Knighton leads the rushing attack for SMU. He has run for 642 yards this year with five touchdowns on the season. He has 274 yards after contact as well. LJ Johnson has 426 yards and two scores this year. He also also been great after contact this year, with 275 yards after contact. Last time out, the duo had a combined 235 yards and two scored on the ground.

The receiving game is led by Jake Bailey. He has brought in 32 of 42 targets this year for 414 yards. Still, he has not scored. Meanwhile, the tight end, RJ Maryland, has been solid as well. He comes in with 355 yards and six scores. Jordan Hudson follows him in terms of receiving, with 23 receptions for 320 yards and five scores this year.

In the pass rush, SMU has been solid. They have 43 sacks this year with 205 total pressures. Elijah Roberts has 1 sacks this year, with 50 pressures on the season. Meanwhile, Kobe Wilson has been solid in the run game. He has 40 tackles this year, while missing just two. Further, he has 23 stops for offensive failures this year. In coverage, SMU has just eight interceptions and has allowed 14 touchdowns. Still, Isaiah Nwokobia has been solid. He has allowed just 112 yards this year, with two interceptions and no one scoring on him.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread

Seth Henigan leads the way for this Memphis offense. He has completed 239 of 261 passes this year for 2,864 yards and 22 touchdowns. According to PFF, he has 20 big-time throws this year, with 10 of them coming in the last three games. This year, he also has just eight interceptions and 14 turnover-worthy passes. Overall, Henigan has thrown a touchdown in every game this year, with two or more touchdowns in eight of them. Further, he has scored four times on the ground this year.

The run game is led by Blake Watson. He has 920 yards this year on 152 carries. That is good for 6.1 yards per carry on the season. He has also scored 12 times on the ground this year while having 544 yards after contact on the season. Further, Watson has 25 runs this year in which he has gone over ten yards for the run.

There are two standouts in the receiving game for Memphis. Roc Taylor is first. He comes in with 49 receptions for 779 yards on the year. He has scored four times as well. DeMeer Blankumseee also has four touchdowns this year while bringing in 40 receptions. Those receptions have led to 669 yards for him. Finally, Joseph Scates comes in with four touchdowns as well, and he has done that on just 21 catches.

Memphis will need some help from their offense in this game. They are allowing nearly 29 points per game, with over forty points per game in their last three. They have struggled heavily against the run in that time but have also given up over 240 yards per game through the air. Part of the issue is the pass rush. Memphis has just 21 sacks this year, with Jaylon Allen leading in the ay with three of them. He also has 24 pressures in the year. In coverage, Memphis does have ten interceptions but has allowed 18 touchdowns. Cameron Smith comes in with three picks, but he has also allowed 231 yards and a score against him this year. Simeon Blair has two interceptions, but he had allowed 265 yards, with 220 after the catch and three scores on the year.

Final SMU-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis has the offense to keep with SMU. Seth Henigan is a solid quarterback who can make good throws and Blake Watson is a workhorse back. There is one major issue. SMU can score a lot as well. They are great at speeding up the tempo and getting quick scores in bunches when needed. SMU has the defensive level to slow down Memphis. They will get plenty of pressure on the quarterback, and further, they have been solid against the run. That will be the difference in this game. SMU will be able to get some stops in Memphis. Memphis will not be able to get the stops on SMU that are needed.

Final SMU-Memphis Prediction & Pick: SMU -8.5 (-110)