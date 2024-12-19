We've got the SMU Mustangs vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs begin this weekend, and for the first time, 12 teams will fight to win the National Championship. Penn State lost to Oregon in the Big 10 Championship, but they're still a tough team to keep an eye on moving forward. The Mustangs also lost their Conference title match, but the team has also defeated two other ranked opponents this season en route to a playoff berth. However, only one team can advance to the next round.

SMU Mustangs vs. Penn State Nittany Lions CFP Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Penn State will defeat SMU 27-6 and advance to the next round of the College Football Playoffs. SMU kept it close at first, but failed to score any points after the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions slowly extended their lead throughout the game, a lead they never lost.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #11 SMU 6 0 0 0 6 #6 PSU 7 13 7 0 27

Abdul Carter was on fire today, racking up four sacks and six tackles for a loss. He disrupted several drives for the Mustangs' O-Line, who couldn't keep their QB safe. Carter ended up earning 10 total tackles on the day and easily deserved the game ball

On offense, Nicholas Singleton was the engine that kept this Nittany Lions' offense running. He earned 144 yards and two touchdowns off 25 carries along with four catches for 28 yards. Drew Allar played well, but it was the success of the ground game that kept them on the field and in scoring position.

It was a rough day for SMU QB Kevin Jennings, who did complete 26 of 35 passes. However, he threw an interception and only threw for 182 yards. WR Key'Shawn Smith was the only player who made a real impact for this offense (7 catches, 95 yards).

Outside of two decent drives in the beginniing, SMU struggled to score. It's not like Penn State dominated the Time of Possession. SMU actually had no problem getting first downs. The real issue was that they couldn't end a drive on a good note.

With the win, the Nittany Lions move on to face the Boise State Broncos. Broncos' HB Ashton Jeanty has been on fire this year, and will be a real challenge for Penn State to stop. Should SMU win, it'll be there problem when the Fiesta Bowl arrives later this month.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

(PSU) Nicholas Singleton, 4 Yd run (Sander Sahaydak Kick), 9:41 (PSU 7-0)

(SMU) – Collin Rogers, 53 Yd FG, 5:32 (PSU 7-3)

(SMU) – Collin Rogers, 29 Yd FG, 0:14 (PSU 7-6)

Second Quarter:

(PSU) Sander Sahaydak, 24 Yd FG, 10:46 (PSU 10-6)

(PSU) Liam Clifford 21 Yd pass from Drew Allar (Sander Sahaydak Kick), 2:55 (PSU 17-6)

(PSU) Sander Sahaydak, 19 Yd FG, 0:01 (PSU 20-6)

Third Quarter:

(PSU) Nicholas Singleton, 1 Yd run (Sander Sahaydak Kick), 1:19 (PSU 27-6)

Fourth Quarter:

N/A

Overall, that wraps up our SMU vs. Penn State Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we're still looking for ways to improve this series. Regardless, we look forward to watching the real match this weekend.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Additionally.