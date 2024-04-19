Nike continues to expand the sneaker archive of Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant with a plethora of releases throughout the significant year of 2024. The brand recently celebrated Kobe on April 13, or “Mamba Day,” on the eighth anniversary of his final game for the Lakers on the same date. Now, Nike will celebrate the Mambacita on her special day with an upcoming Nike Kobe 8 Protro especially for Gigi Bryant. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
This will mark the third release for a Mambacita-dedicated sneaker following the releases of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gigi” and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Sweet 16.” This upcoming pair takes the shape of the sleek Nike Kobe 8 Protro silhouette and features another black and white color palette, inspired by the Mambacita Sports Foundation's basketball uniforms. Nike and other outlets recently confirmed an upcoming release date and now we see official images of the sneakers surface.
Official Look at the 'Mambacita' Nike Kobe 8 Protro
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro will return in a primarily white base for the upper and black as the secondary color for detailing. The hallmark feature are the butterfly graphics along the upper which are a constant reminder of Gigi Bryant and her bright spirit. The midsole, laces, tongue, and heel logo are all set in black. The Nike Zoom outsole and heel plate featuring “GIGI” and “2” are done in clean white. The final detail is a gold Nike Swoosh and gold Mamba logos along the tongue. Nike added a heart-shaped hang tag to further honor Gigi's memory.
As always, these are another great tribute to both Gigi and Kobe Bryant and proceeds of the sales will go towards the Mambacita Sports Foundation, empowering young women to excel and have an active role in sports. Matching perfectly with the teams' jerseys, expect the entire team of “Mambacitas” to be wearing these throughout their basketball season as they channel their inner Kobe & Gigi.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Mambacita” will release on Gigi Bryant's birthday, May 1, 2024. They'll come with a retail tag of $190 and should come in full sizing. They're expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app and per usual, these should be an extremely limited and sought-after release. Be sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms as this release is bound to sell-out within minutes.
What do you think of this upcoming “Mambacita” Nike Kobe 8? Will you be lining up on release day?