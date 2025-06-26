Jordan Brand and Nike are gearing up for a massive release calendar slating the rest of 2025 as they continue to bring fresh looks and new colorways to some of the most popular silhouettes in the numbered line. While the Air Jordan 1 is the sneaker that started it all for the Jumpman, the Jordan 1 Low has gained massive traction among sneakerheads over the last few years. In keeping up with current trends, we'll see an Air Jordan 1 Low OG release in a familiar “Storm Blue” colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has gained massive popularity in pop culture over the last few years thanks to it being the preferred canvas for Jordan Brand sneaker collaborator Travis Scott. Because of this, Nike has had to ramp up their production of the Air Jordan 1 as well as introduce new colorways to the ever-expanding catalogue.

The “Storm Blue” colorway first arrived in 2016 in a High OG version of the shoes, but it's worth noting the colorway was used for the popular collaboration with UNION LA. Now, fans will have a chance to grab the blue tone in a public general release.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Storm Blue”

The newest Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette is set to arrive in Summit White/Storm Blue-Sail in a very cohesive and clean colorway for a simple sneaker model. The main colors here are blue and white as we see Storm Blue throughout the eyelets, mudguard, heel panels, sockliner, and Nike Swoosh. The side panels, toebox, tongue, and laces are all seen in clean white while based in a Sail midsole. The outsole is done in Storm Blue to finish the look.

The Jordan 1 Low OG “Storm Blue” will release during the fall season of 2025 with a reported drop date of September 20th. While the official drop date has yet to be confirmed, we can expect the shoes to arrive for their standard $160 retail tag as they should see a wide release on Nike SNKRS app.

