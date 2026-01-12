As Nike and Air Jordan continue to expand their release calendar throughout upcoming 2026, classic retro sneakers will return in bunches and fans will be treated with long-awaited colorways from previous years. Yet another iconic silhouette will return as the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” is expected to release later in the year, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the movie “Space Jam.”

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Michael Jordan's iconic Air Jordan sneakers have graced the big screen in countless titles, but arguably none more recognizable than the 1996 Looney Tunes film “Space Jam” starring MJ himself. He debuted his latest Air Jordan 11 sneakers in a fresh, space-themed colorway that instantly became a hit among movie, basketball, and sneaker fans alike.

The shoes have been retroed in 2000, 2009, and most recently in 2016. Latest pairs have become vintage at this point and fans will be treated to an updated release, slated for the 2026 holiday season.

Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam”

Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Returns Holiday 2026 for the movie's 30th anniversary 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vmTTedaop0 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) December 29, 2025

Article Continues Below

BREAKING: “SPACE JAM” AIR JORDAN 11 IS EXPECTED TO RETURN ON DECEMBER 12! 🐰🏀 pic.twitter.com/j6yOpSx0ki — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) January 10, 2026



The classic colorway is identified with Black/Dark Concord-White, almost serving as a direct opposite to the popular Jordan 11 “Concord.” The mesh uppers, laces, and sockliners are all done in black to match the iconic black patent leather mudguard. The midsole is done in white while the outsole will feature an icy translucent hue, typical of each previous release. Lastly, the dark concord is highlighted on the ankle's Jordan Jumpman logo and the tab across the tongue.

The Jordan 11 “Space Jam” is reportedly set to release December 12, 2026 during Jordan Brand's slate of holiday releases. While a price tag has yet to be determined, these could fall in line with the $200-220 marks from recent releases. Expect these to drop on Nike SNKRS app as they should be available in full family sizing.

Where does this rank on your all-time list of Air Jordan classics?