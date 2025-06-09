Few sneakers have transcended the world of sports and fashion quite like the Air Jordan 11 did back in 1995. To this day, it is widely regarded as Michael Jordan's most iconic silhouette and has captured the hearts of millions by bringing them into the hobbies of basketball and sneaker collecting. An already massive year in 2025 for the Jordan 11 will be capped-off with another expected release in a new “Sport Royal/Sail” colorway.

It has already been an active year for Jordan Brand with previous releases, including their most recent additions to the “Rare Air” lineup which already includes a similar look at the Air Jordan 11. While the “Concord,” “Bred,” and “Space Jam” colorways remain a staple in the closets of sneakerheads, we've seen Nike make a concerted effort to re-imagine the classic sneaker.

It's become a sort of tradition for an Air Jordan 11 to drop near the holiday season and according t0 several outlets, 2025 will be no different. This newest “Sport Royal” colorway will offer a new take on the Jordan 11 in a familiar, yet new look that fans should be fond of.

Air Jordan 11 “Sport Royal/Sail”

Air Jordan 11 Retro "Sail & Sport Royal" Releases Holiday 2025 ⛵ Details: https://t.co/ysRNn9TryG pic.twitter.com/2WUSMztbz7 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 29, 2025



To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 11, this newest edition is expected to arrive in Sail / OffWhite / Newsprint / Sport Royal for a truly unique color palette seen for the first time. While we await official confirmation and retailer images from Nike, it's expected that the iconic mudguard of the shoe will arrive in the Sport Royal colorway, contrasted by Off White and Sail throughout the uppers and midsole. The outsole will feature a translucent, milky coloration as the Jordan Jumpman is depicted in a soft grey color.

With white laces and a white “23” completing the look, this offers another clean colorway for Jordan 11 fans to look forward to during the holidays. As we round-out the summer releases for 2025, we should have a better idea of what these will entail as the months go on.

The Air Jordan 11 “Sport Royal/Sail” is expected to drop during the holiday season of 2025 for a retail tag of $250. While we await further details, expect this pair to arrive in full family sizing with adjusted pricing.