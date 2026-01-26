As Nike and Jordan Brand continue to expand their retro release calendar throughout 2026, Air Jordan fans will be treated to a healthy slate of classic releases, along with new imaginative concepts. Returning for the first time since 2010, Air Jordan will resurrect the Bin 23 signature line, giving an all-new luxurious look to the Air Jordan 6.

Introduced in 2010, Jordan Brand created the Bin 23 (Premio) series to showcase the craftsmanship and luxury Nike was capable of presenting with their sneakers. The collection included the Jordan 2, Jordan 5, Jordan 7, Jordan 9, and Jordan 13, all releasing in exclusive colorways made from premium materials in very limited quantities. The shoes are intended to be viewed as works of art alongside their practical uses.

The pairs have since become a sort of rarity, often fetching upwards of $1,000 on the resale market. This upcoming release, taking the shape of the Air Jordan 6, will be extremely limited as the collection retains its exclusive nature.

Air Jordan 6 “BIN 23”

Air Jordan 6 “Bin 23” Releasing Spring 2026 🍷 ➡️ https://t.co/c5r9CiT4sp pic.twitter.com/FqcHlHYIWi — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 13, 2026

Immediately standing out in this all-black ensemble, this Air Jordan 6 will feature quality, premium leather throughout the panels of the upper. The intermediate side panels will be done in a quality suede, alternating along the flat black midsole and outsole. The tongue will also be made of leather, forgoing the typical rubber tongue, along with a suede lace stay in place of the typical nylon one.

Finer details will include the signature Bin23 logo on the back heel in red, made in the likeness of a traditional wax stamp. The back heel tab will also be made from leather and will match the red accents along the front of the tongue. The laces will be waxed, held in place by a chrome lace lock. Finally, the shoes will feature dark, smoky translucent outsoles in place of the typical icy blue or clear tint.

The Air Jordan 6 “Bin23” is reported to release February 14, 2026 at select Jordan Brand retailers for $355. The shoes will come complete with special packaging along with premium wooden shoe trees to help keep the shape of the shoes. Complex has an official first look at an in-hand pair as the sneaker will be limited to only 2,300 total pairs.