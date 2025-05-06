Aside from the classic numbered Air Jordan series, it's not often that a new and innovative silhouette gains mainstream popularity in a short amount of time. Rarely does it happen as seamlessly as the Air Jordan 4 RM, pioneered and marketed by Jordan Brand Family member and professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. Building upon the success of the recently released sneaker, we'll see a new summer-ready “Grape” colorway hit the shelves in a few months.

GO innovator and Jordan Brand collaborator Nigel Sylvester has had a number of successful takes on classic Air Jordan sneakers, namely from his Air Jordan 1 colorways to his most recent Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick.” The Air Jordan 4 RM is his own take on the iconic Jordan 4 silhouette, with updated specs and a fit tailored for bike riding.

Releasing originally in a monochromatic green ensemble with the signature “Bike Air” logo on the heel, we'll see a smooth, sueded “Grape” colorway arrive in time for the summer months.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Grape”

Air Jordan 4 RM “Grape”

🗓️ Releasing Summer 2025

The Air Jordan 4 RM remains true to the original Jordan 4 silhouette through its outsole, midsole, and mudguard which appears here in purple suede. The upper is where things take a turn as the RM's contruction of the “wings” extends all through the back heel and into the laces. The toebox and tongue are made from a mix of mesh and smooth leather materials, all remaining true to the deep royal purple theme. This pair, however, will opt for the classic Nike Air logo on the back heel.

For how quickly the shoes have gained mainstream popularity, it's promising to see a variation of colorways drop throughout the shifting seasons. The shoes have also been very accessible to consumers and are offered at an affordable price point.

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Grape” is expected to release sometime during the upcoming summer months. While we're still awaiting a hard release date, the shoes will drop for $150 through Nike SNKRS app and much like their predecessors, should come in full family sizing.