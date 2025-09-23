Air Jordan and Nike are reaping the benefits of continued success from their retro collection sneakers, adding to their upcoming release calendar for 2026. We've seen a number of new sneakers emerge as well as some fan-favorites returning for the first time since their original release. To coincide with another Air Jordan 6 release, Nike will add a new twist as the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” lands for the first time.

First released in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 launched in two debut colorways in the White/Infrared and the Black/Infrared, intended to match the Chicago Bulls' uniforms and meant for Jordan to wear in-game. As Jordan went on to win his first championship in the Air Jordan 6, the popularity of the sneakers immediately skyrocketed over the next 10 years.

This upcoming pair, titled “Reverse Infrared” is a new take on the classic Infrared colorway, drawing inspiration from the 1999 salesman samples used to sell Air Jordan sneakers. The shoes will come to fruition in an updated release sometime in 2026.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

The Jordan 6 will return in its usual Black/Light Crimson combination, rocking a black nubuck suede throughout the entire upper of the sneaker. We see hits of Light Crimson, or Infrared, throughout the midsole, Jumpman lace lock, Jumpman tongue logo, and “Nike Air” branding on the back heel. The shoes will be based in their typical icy blue outsoles, complete with an oversized Jumpman logo on the bottom of the sneaker.

The main difference between this salesman sample from 1999 and the original “Black Infrared” is the continuous streak of red throughout the midsole. Original pairs feature two separate panels along the Air unit, making this a small detail that goes a long way in differentiating the two releases. All in all, this will be a rare sneaker that has lived in lore for almost 30 years, finally releasing to the hands of the public.

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is expected to release February 14, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $215. The shoes will see their release via Nike SNKRS app and will be available in limited quantities at select Air Jordan retailers. The shoes will also come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, so be sure to pick up a pair for your whole squad!