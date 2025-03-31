Phoenix Suns' franchise star Devin Booker currently sports one of the NBA's most popular signature sneakers at the moment in his Nike Book 1, taking the court each time in what seems to be a new colorway. Many of Booker's PE (player exclusive) shoes are inspired by previous basketball shoes he grew up loving, particularly a Suns-themed colorway from the Nike Penny V. After wearing the shoes in a game, Booker recently gifted the shoes to their originator in NBA legend Penny Hardaway and thanked him for the inspiration.

The Nike Book 1 has appeared on Devin Booker in PE versions on numerous occasions, from mimicking the classic Nike Air Cortez to paying homage to his former high school in Mississippi. This particular Penny-inspired pair features the same Dark Grey/Black-Rave Pink-Court Purple colorway from the Nike Penny V “Suns” released back in 2012.

Devin Booker wore the shoes during a March 9, 2025 win over the Miami Heat that saw Booker with a game-high 23 points.

Devin Booker sends his Nike Book 1 to Penny Hardaway

Devin Booker has a new Nike Book 1 inspired by Penny Hardaway's "Phoenix" Nike Penny 5 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/G9VGG5eQ7W — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 9, 2025

Devin Booker signed and gifted his Nike Penny 5-inspired Book 1 PE to Penny Hardaway 🔥 https://t.co/qIxW6oR4tq pic.twitter.com/u1qKz4wY0n — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 29, 2025



Given the win and the stellar performance, Booker was feeling generous in passing his Nike Book 1s along to someone who may appreciate them. On the toebox of the game-worn sneakers, Booker wrote “To Penny, appreciate the inspiration” while signing the toebox of the other pair. The shoes feature Penny Hardaway's “half-cent” Nike logo along the tongue, perfectly mimicking the original pair.

While we're not likely to see these released to the public, it's a great gesture from Devin Booker to pay homage to those who inspire and came before him. We can, however, expect to see more Nike Book 1 PE sneakers from Booker as the Phoenix Suns continue their push for the NBA Playoffs.