New York Knicks' PJ Tucker has taken the crown of NBA's “Sneaker King” and fully ran with the title, oftentimes breaking out signature sneakers that few people knew existed. He's been known to wear some player exclusive pairs from opponents like Kevin Durant and LeBron James, along with having a Nike Kobe collection that few can rival. Most recently, he rocked his own PE of the Nike Book 1 against Devin Booker when the Phoenix Suns visited Madison Square Garden.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Since its release, the Nike Book 1 has grown into a popular hooping shoe with their availability to the public. However, Devin Booker has constantly been teasing new PE's (player exclusives) seemingly every time he steps out on the floor. His exclusive colorways often mimic sneakers he draws inspiration from, as well as his college and high school alma maters.

PJ Tucker has always been known to get his hands on PE sneakers from some of his respected peers, but this time he broke out his own “What The PJ” colorway on the Nike Book 1. His friend and former Suns' teammate Devin Booker showed the love back as he laced up the same pair for their meeting against one another.

Devin Booker and PJ Tucker rock the “What The PJ” Nike Book 1

PJ Tucker & Devin Booker are both wearing the player-exclusive Nike Book 1 “What The PJ” tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hm54iyv7Gp — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Devin Booker and PJ Tucker both debuted PJ’s new “What the PJ” Nike Book 1 PE against each other at Madison Square Garden! 😲🔥 https://t.co/eit2VPKdMJ pic.twitter.com/TZjqSVHbtn — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

PJ Tucker's Nike Book 1 takes similar cues from his previous Nike Kobe 5 PE. Featured on a white base, the shoe sports colorful panels throughout each taking a turn with a different color. No two panels are the same as the shoes are mismatched right and left, based on a white midsole and rubber outsoles. The shoes are done in glossy patent leather, complete with Tucker's #17 on the back heel while “BOOK” graces the tongue tag in multi-color font.

Fans shouldn't hold their breath for these to see a public release, but crazier things have happened in PJ Tucker's long line of unpredictable sneaker moves. It's great to see Devin Booker supporting the new colorway as he continues to promote his debut model. With the New York Knicks heading to the Playoffs and the Phoenix Suns fighting for the play-in, we should be in store for more exclusive sneakers debuted by either player.