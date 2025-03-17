Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has never been one to forget his roots, always giving back to the communities that raised him and remaining loyal to a team like the Suns since the day he was drafted. He also followed in his father's footsteps by playing for the same high school team, which Booker recently honored with his latest Nike Book 1 PE sneakers.

Booker's father, Melvin Booker, was a basketball standout at the University of Missouri from 1990-94. Earning first-team All-American honors, he was later inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame. Before that, he made a name for himself at Moss Point High School in Mississippi where Devin would later go on to spend his summers.

Following his sophomore year in high school, Devin Booker transferred to Moss Point to finish his career and prime himself for the University of Kentucky. After recently teasing a “Moss Point” Nike Book 1 expected to drop to the public, Booker wore a custom PE iteration paying homage to where he started his basketball journey.

Nike Book 1 PE “Son of Moss Point”

The shoes immediately pay homage to Moss Point High School with the tiger stripe theme throughout the uppers, resembling the school's mascot. The PE (player exclusive) is contrasted with black throughout the tongue and laces, while a lighter blue color outlines the Nike Swoosh, script throughout, and lace tips. Followed by a white midsole, we see an icy purple translucent outsole completing the look and giving these a final Suns detail.

While it's doubtful that this particular “Son of Moss Point” PE will release to the public, there's an alternate “Moss Point” Nike Book 1 releasing in the Summer of 2025. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming Nike Book 1 releases!