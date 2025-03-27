Milwaukee Bucks' franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo has his sights set on another run to the NBA Finals and the entire city of Milwaukee will weigh heavy on his shoulders as he tries to bring his people another ring. He's been playing this season in his newest Nike Giannis Freak 6 sneakers, which have since seen an expanded release as the newest iteration in his signature line. Next up, Nike and Giannis will release a vibrant, summer-ready colorway honoring the biggest accomplishment in Antetokounmpo's life: becoming a father.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Already a father to two boys, Giannis welcomed his first daughter in 2024. He's been known to honor his family and basketball journey through his sneakers, so it comes as no surprise that this colorway will be done for his daughter, Eva. Already releasing in a number of vibrant and unique editions, this colorway will take a fruity spin with hues of pink and green.

Nike Giannis Freak 6 “Eva”

Nike Giannis Freak 6 “Eva” 🏀

🗓️ April 1st, 2025

💰 $140 pic.twitter.com/AhPaUXJvyG — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

In his territory, everyone else is just food. The new Giannis Freak 6 is dropping on August 16th. pic.twitter.com/z096PvN9H4 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 14, 2024 Expand Tweet



Originally released in August 2024, this newest Giannis Freak 6 will arrive in a mostly pink synthetic upper followed by a matching midsole. The outsole, eyelets, and sockliner will be contrasted in neon green to match the tongue. The tongue also features pink contrast stitching while the oversized Nike Swoosh is done in black. We see Giannis' Nike logos along the tongue as well as his triangular logo along the back heel. All in all, these are certainly a head-turner on the court and will look great on outdoor courts in the summertime.

The Nike Freak 6 “Eva” will arrive on April 1, 2025 for a retail tag of $130. The shoes will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing and should initially become available on Nike SNKRS app. They'll also see a wider release via all Nike retailers, so don't sleep on grabbing an early pair for yourself.