The Memphis Grizzlies are rolling along at fourth in the Western Conference standings as they work their way back to the NBA Playoffs where anything can happen. The Grizzlies will always have a shot at winning with Ja Morant at the helm and this season has been particularly interesting to watch considering the constant evolution of the young star. Rocking his newest signature Nike Ja 2 sneakers this season, Morant shared some looks at upcoming pairs for the rest of the season.

The Nike Ja 2 first arrived in September 2024 as the anticipated follow-up to the wildly popular Nike Ja 1. As one of the faces of the NBA, Ja Morant's signature line has certainly been hyped and co-signed by his remarkable play on the court.

Morant has been known to tease fans with unique PE (player exclusive) editions on court that will never see the light of public release. However, he recently shared some looks of what appear to be upcoming drops of the Nike Ja 2 in fresh new colorways, anticipated to hit shelves in the coming months. The now-deleted Instagram posts reveal something could be cooking in the lab for Nike and Morant.

Ja Morant shares new Nike Ja 2

The first Nike Ja 2 appears in a multi-color look of green, blue, yellow, purple, and pink with Polka Dot patterning throughout the back heel and laces. We also see a more cohesive pair featuring different shades of fiery orange and vibrant, cool blue. The shoes also feature hits of gradient silver and textile patterning throughout medial panel. Finally, we see a neon blue/green mismatched pair contrasted with a black base and feature “Twelve Time” written on the heels of both shoes.

All in all, we're excited to see what more Nike can release for the Nike Ja 2 and what Ja Morant has up his sleeve for the rest of the Regular Season. Be on the lookout for these to drop on Nike platforms in the coming months.