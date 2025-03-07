Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant has always been a man of the people and he's no stranger to a funny internet meme when it crosses his sights. All throughout this NBA season, fans have been buzzing about the connection between Morant and rookie center Zach Edey as the two have formed one of the more unlikely duos in the NBA. Playing into the parody, Ja Morant recently wore a Nike Ja 2 colorway inspired by a famous scene from one of his favorite movies.

Zach Edey was drafted out of Purdue with the ninth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Many fans were curious as to how he'd develop and mesh with the starting lineup, but the Grizzlies' front office planned to have him fill the shoes that Steven Adams recently left. Once Edey was selected, Ja Morant posted a hilarious scene from Rush Hour 3 that perfectly resembled the draft pick.

Ja Morant's ig story after Zach Edey was drafted



Even more fitting was the “enforcer” role Edey has fallen into with the Grizzlies. He's always one of the toughest players on the glass night-in and night-out while looking out for his franchise Point Guard at all times.

Ja Morant called Zach Edey "the enforcer" of this team and said during the scuffle with Drew Eubanks Edey came over and asked: "he bothering you?"



Almost a year after the fact, Ja Morant flexed his latest Nike Ja 2 signature sneakers with an exclusive colorway inspired by the Rush Hour 3 scene featuring Chris Tucker.

Ja Morant's Rush Hour 3 Nike Ja 2

Ja Morant teased a new Nike Ja 2 inspired by scene with the giant from Rush Hour 3

The Nike Ja 2 is inspired by Chris Tucker's leather jacket featured in the movie, along with the golden silk robe worn by “the giant.” Adding vibrant red along the outer Nike Swoosh, the shoes feature the words “WHOA” and “DAMN” along each of the back heel tabs. We've seen Ja Morant bust out some wild PE sneakers in the past, but this may be one of the funnier releases he's had over the last few years.

In terms of releasing to the public, these are still pending news, but we wouldn't be surprised if Ja Morant kept this as an exclusive to himself. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.