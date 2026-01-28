It's become clear over the last few seasons that the New York Knicks will only go as far as All-Star Jalen Brunson is able to take them. Reaching new heights of stardom following back-to-back NBA Playoffs the last two years, Brunson won't rest until he brings New York City their first championship since 1973. He emulates the “mamba mentality” of the late-great Kobe Bryant, channeling Knicks' spirit with his latest Nike Kobe 3 PE.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Knicks' Jalen Brunson was recently linked to reports that he'd prefer to wear Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneakers instead of having his own signature model. Brunson has favored the Nike Kobe line since his entering the league as Nike recently release his own PE (player exclusive) colorway of the Nike Kobe 6, inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

It seems as though Brunson will get his wish as he recently provided a closer look at his latest Nike Kobe 3 PE. The orange colorway, titled “Arancia” or “orange” in Italian, what could be a subtle nod to Kobe Bryant's Italian roots.

Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 3 Low “Arancia” PE

Jalen Brunson debuted a Knicks PE colourway of the Kobe 3 Low Protro 🍊 pic.twitter.com/6iYzGMxBZk — Sneaker Freaker (@snkrfrkrmag) January 21, 2026

Article Continues Below

Jalen Brunson shares a closer look at his Nike Kobe 3 Low “Arancia” PE 🍊 @jalenbrunson1 pic.twitter.com/WbNUZjmkwN — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 24, 2026



Recently debuted by Brunson on the court for the Knicks, the All-Star later shared closer looks on social media of the exclusive pair. They may not remain exclusive for much longer as Nike will plan to release the sneaker later this year, but we can certainly expect Jalen Brunson to continue rocking these during the regular season.

The all-orange sneaker takes in the Nike Kobe 3 Low, a new and underrated iteration of the classic Nike Kobe 3 worn by Bryant en route to his MVP award in 2008. The Nike Swoosh on the back heel is accented in metallic blue, a final Knicks detail for the simple, yet effective sneaker.

While there's no word on an official release just yet, expect this Nike Kobe 3 PE to drop in time for the NBA Playoffs. Given the limited nature and popularity around the last release, expect similar availability throughout Nike retailers and outlets.