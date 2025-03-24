Los Angeles Clipper star James Harden has reached the NBA Playoffs each year since being drafted – 15 years in the league and 15 playoff appearances under his belt. The Clippers currently occupy the eight-spot in the Western Conference and are staring down a play-in series against the Minnesota Timberwolves to keep Harden's streak alive. As far as Harden and sponsor Adidas are concerned, things are “still going up” in terms of his play on the court and his signature sneakers off the court.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

James Harden first signed to Adidas back in 2015, inking a deal that was worth more than legends like Tracy McGrady and Allen Iverson made during their on-court playing careers. Since then, Harden and the athletic brand have gone on to release nine signature models, the most recent being his Adidas Harden Vol. 9.

In a recent interview with Nice Kicks, Harden emphasized that his signature line is still growing. While other signature lines and players seem to fade, him and the people over at Adidas are convinced that the best is yet to come.

James Harden on Adidas and the Harden Vol. 9

“As players who have signature lines get older the shoes tend to drop. I think we’re still going up.” – James Harden on his sneaker line with adidas. Do you agree with Harden? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SwNnCfZISL — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

James Harden pulled up to the Clippers game in a “Metamorphosis” adidas Harden Vol. 9-themed Maserati 🔥😮‍💨 @KennethWynn_ pic.twitter.com/jommcM5QEj — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 15, 2025 Expand Tweet



Speaking on the latest with Adidas Harden told Nice Kicks, “Just figuring out what direction we were heading towards, and to actually taking it there. Not really holding back, not really caring about what people think. I think the team we've finally created and got together did something special.”

Harden continues, “Players in my situation, who have signature lines get older, the shoes tend to drop. I think we're going opposite, we're still going up.”

This, of course, comes off the heels of what could be his most popular release to-date with the Harden Vol. 9. Adidas has notably made drastic improvements with their design concepts and marketing of sneakers following the addition of Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards to their team. As far as the future, we can expect Harden to be a mainstay in Adidas Basketball as he continues to grow his legacy off the court.