With their recent success in launching retro models over the last few years, Nike and Air Jordan will continue this trend in bringing back fan-favorite silhouettes and colorways from the last 20 years. The Air Jordan 5 has returned in more ways than one, receiving a whole new slate of collaborations, including the return of the “Black Metallic” Jordan 5. Now, Nike is slated to bring back another classic Jordan 5 colorway in the recognizable “Wolf Grey” from 2011.

The Air Jordan 5 was first introduced in 1990 as the latest iteration in the growing Air Jordan line from Nike. Revealed in a commercial by Spike Lee (Mars Blackmon), the Jordan 5 was inspired by WWII fighter planes and introduced the iconic “shark teeth” along the midsoles. The concept, conjured by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield, has grown in notoriety as one of the most popular Air Jordan silhouettes ever created.

With iconic colorways like the “Fire Red” and “Black Metallic” worn by Michael Jordan throughout his playing career, it's rare that a non-original colorway breaks through as a fan-favorite. For the first time since 2011, fans can expect fresh pairs of the “Wolf Grey” Jordan 5 at the start of 2026.

Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey”

The “Wolf Grey” colorway is expected to return in its original Light Graphite/White-Wolf Grey scheme from 2011. The shoes feature premium nubuck suede throughout the entire upper, a hallmark feature that made these so popular in the first place. The side panels are done in translucent rubber, accented by the 3M reflective material on the padded tongue. The shoes feature an oversize Jumpman on the tongue, a stitched “23” on the back heel, and the iconic clear lace locks that come with all Jordan 5's.

Finer details will include a solid grey midsole, complete with the Wolf Grey shark teeth speckled in a darker grey. The outsole features icy translucent panels, a key feature for all Jordan 5 colorways. All in all, this upcoming release is shaping up to be something fan's have been patiently waiting for quite some time.

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” is expected to return January 2026 as part of Air Jordan's first releases of the calendar year. The shoes will retail for $220 and come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing. Expect a drop on Nike SNKRS app as well as select Air Jordan retailers. Act fast, however, as these are expected to sell out within their first few minutes of releasing.

Will you be stocking-up on this Air Jordan 5?