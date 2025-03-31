LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are rolling through the Western Conference like a freight train and they've advanced to fourth place with their recent 134-127 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The job isn't finished, however, as anything short of another NBA Championship will be viewed as a failure in their eyes. LeBron James hasn't been messing around this season and his footwear has also been some of the best in the NBA, recently rocking an exclusive colorway of his Nike LeBron 22 sneakers.

The Nike LeBron 22 first arrived in November 2024 to continue the longest-active signature line for any current athlete on the planet. Second only to Michael Jordan in terms of footwear, the Nike LeBron line has been one of Nike's most successful ventures of all-time and they don't show any signs of slowing down.

Constantly releasing in slates of new colorways, including the upcoming “Frozen Grapes” scheme, both Bronny James and Bryce James have even seen their own colorways release over the last year. This latest Nike LeBron 22 could be an exclusive for LeBron himself, but they were clean enough to mention nonetheless as the King did his thing against the Grizzlies.

Nike LeBron 22 PE (3/29/2025)

LeBron wearing new LeBron 22s against the Grizzlies tonight 👑



Known for wearing a different sneaker almost every game, the latest from LeBron James sports a mostly-black leather colorway throughout the entirety of the sneaker. The shoes are contrasted by a hot pink mesh panel that begins with the Nike Swoosh and splits off into the back heel of the shoes. We see hits of neon green on the laces and smaller Nike logos, creating a great pop of color over the black base. Finally, we see LeBron's signature on the back heel and “XX2” on the tongue.

LeBron James finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and eight assists as the Lakers took down the Memphis Grizzlies. They're currently sitting in the West's four-spot, just 1.5 games back of Denver and holding a one-game lead over the Grizzlies. Don't miss the remainder of the season as the Lakers try to mount another championship run.