With the English Premier League season drawing to a close, Liverpool maintains first-place position atop the standings as they try to put an exclamation point on the end of their campaign. Diehard fans will be singing “Come On Your Reds” as they will their team towards the finish line, but sneakerheads will have a chance to support their favorite club with their footwear. Nike is set to release a new Air Max 95 colorway honoring on of England's most historic football clubs.

It's been five years since Liverpool stood alone atop the English Premier League, but this season may be their best chance at ending the short-lived drought. As a Nike sponsored club, we've seen a number of new kits and apparel lines added to the Liverpool portfolio, but it's not every day that a club gets their own signature Nike sneaker.

Liverpool is actually one of the more active soccer clubs in their collaborations with Nike, largely thanks to LeBron James serving as a partial owner for the franchise. This will be the first Nike Air Max 95 that the two sides collaborate on.

Nike Air Max 95 “Liverpool”

First Look: Liverpool FC x Nike Air Max 95 (Big Bubble) 🔴⚽ pic.twitter.com/r4yFWxHFTm — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 2, 2025

IN-HAND LOOK: Liverpool FC x Nike Air Max 95 OG ⚽️ 🗓️ Summer 2025

📝 HM4830-001

💵 $180

📹 @jdsportsus pic.twitter.com/6k7Q8iw2V3 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nike Air Max 95 arrives in its “Big Bubble” edition, sporting a bigger Air Max unit with a reinforced midsole. Celebrating the prominence of the Nike Air Max 95 within the Liverpool community, the two sides celebrate their history with an exclusive LFC colorway for the 30th anniversary of the shoes. We see a mostly black base with grey gradient along the iconic panels. We see hits of classic Liverpool red along the eyestays, logos, as well as the LFC crest on the inner tongue tab. All in all, these are perfect for any diehard fan of the Reds.

The “LFC” Nike Air Max 95 released exclusively to UK customers via the Liverpool website, with a global release pending for Summer 2025. The shoes retail for $180 USD and are expected to see a limited drop via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.

