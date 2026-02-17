Nike and Jordan Brand have already seen an active 2026 with a slate of retro releases around NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, but the Jumpman is just getting started in terms of their collaborative efforts throughout the upcoming months. Soon, Union and Fragment will team up to release what could be the most hyped release of an Air Jordan 1 sneakers in recent memory.

Fragment Design, created by streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, first teamed with Air Jordan to create a simple yet coveted Black/White/Blue design in 2014. To this day, the original pair fetches over $1,500 on the resale market, building the base for Fragment's upcoming work with the Travis Scott line.

Los Angeles-based Union, founded by Chris Gibbs, first collaborated with the Jordan 1 in 2018 with their popular deconstructed ‘pieced-together' take on the classic colorways. Mixed-and-matched in every OG colorway of the Jordan 1, the high-end pairs run around $1,500 on the aftermarket as well.

Already released exclusively in Los Angeles during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, the highly-anticipated collaboration between the two known brands will see a global online release in the coming weeks.

Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1

Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 drops February 27 on Nike SNKRS 🧵⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LrLAYIp8oY — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 17, 2026

The Union x Fragment x AJ1 “Black/Navy” raffle is live on Undefeated via EQL raffle and closes at 1pm PST. The sneaker will drop at Undefeated La Brea, Silver Lake, Santa Monica, Glendale, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and New York. 📸: @UNDEFEATEDinc pic.twitter.com/5Jq6sTmmxf — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 17, 2026

The “Varsity Red” Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 is dropping this month. Here’s everything you need to know about the release. ⚡️🧵 See more details here: https://t.co/7swu21uyyd pic.twitter.com/H4Q5atNYK9 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 17, 2026

The “Varsity Red” colorway was previously released on February 14 via Union Los Angeles and select Fragment showrooms a week earlier on February 7. Just today, Nike confirmed a wider release of the colorway via Nike SNKRS app, giving global access to the hyped released at a $205 retail price. The pair is added for a February 27, 2026 release and should come in fairly limited numbers in full adult sizing.

Initial raffles are already beginning for the second “Black/Navy” pair with select entries given early access to the pair on February 18. A wider Nike SNKRS release has yet to be determined for this release, but expect one to follow the “Varsity Red” rather closely.