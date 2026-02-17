New York Knicks' franchise star Jalen Brunson made headlines just months ago after admitting to forgo the option of his own signature sneaker with sponsor Nike. Instead, Brunson rather have an unlimited catalogue of exclusive Nike Kobe colorways from Bryant's legendary line. Recently, we saw Brunson debut a new Nike Kobe 3 “Warning Label” in accordance with the Nike Basketball All-Star special editions.

Brunson has been wearing Nike Kobe sneakers almost exclusively since his time as a Villanova Wildcat, extending the tradition en route to becoming an All-NBA talent with the New York Knicks. His PE (player exclusive) run began with the “Statue of Liberty” colorway of the Nike Kobe 6, most recently manifesting once again in the form of the newest “Arancia” Nike Kobe 3 Low.

Nike Basketball debuted the “Warning Label” collection at 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, offering top Nike athletes like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ja Morant their own specialized colorways of their signature sneakers. Brunson was no different as Nike put together a “Warning Label” Nike Kobe 3 PE for him to rock during the festivities.

Nike Kobe 3 Low “Warning Label”

A first look at the “Warning Label” Promo Nike Kobe 3 Protro Low 🔥 These feature a gold shimmer on the upper and will not be releasing to the public. pic.twitter.com/UFVmWQ2aR9 — Black Cotton Apparel (@bcapparel) February 16, 2026

Jalen Brunson debuts the Promo ‘Warning Label’ Nike Kobe 3 Protro Low 🐍🔥 pic.twitter.com/6PK0X6G95J — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) February 15, 2026

Jalen Brunson’s “Warning Label” Nike Kobe 3 differs slightly from the retail pair that released during NBA All-Star Weekend 👀 The pair was given to players in Nike’s Future Game at Crenshaw High School 🐍 https://t.co/PfgdCmJOYH pic.twitter.com/fdap0t5zda — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 15, 2026



Per Nike's promotional warning label: “This collection is more than a threat. It's a promise that our athletes' ruthless nature and true colors shine when they step foot on the court.” The collection features the Nike A'One (A'ja Wilson), Nike KD 18 (Kevin Durant), Nike Ja 3 (Ja Morant), Nike Sabrina 3 (Sabrina Ionescu), and Nike Freak 7 (Giannis Antetokounmpo).

The “Warning Label” Nike Kobe 3 Low comes in a loud purple and iridescent color scheme matching the common theme throughout the collection. The midsole, outsole, sockliner, and laces are all done in a uniform soft purple hue. The hallmark feature is the iridescent color throughout the upper's webbing, giving these an unmistakable and exclusive look.

While aforementioned pairs are currently available via Nike, Brunson's Kobe 3 PE will remain exclusive to himself and the players in Nike's Future Game. Do you think Nike should release this specific pair?