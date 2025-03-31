The upcoming offseason will become very interesting for former No. 1-overall pick Zion Williamson as the New Orleans Pelicans decide the best path for the star of their franchise. One certainty is that Jordan Brand will continue to push forward with their banner athlete as they promote the latest in his signature sneaker line, the Jordan Zion 4. Up next, we'll see a perfect colorway for the upcoming summer months as the newest Jordan Zion 4 hits the public.

Zion Williamson first inked a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with Jordan Brand as the newest face of their performance basketball collection. It wasn't long before his debut signature sneaker, the Jordan Zion 1, officially released in 2021 and marked the start of Williamson's sneaker journey with the Jumpman.

Four shoes later and the Jordan Zion line is still going strong. Known for their performance capabilities needed to suite an athlete with the size and explosion of one Zion Williamson, this newest colorway will be perfect for the summer months as hoopers prepare for another outdoor season of basketball.

While taking an early vacation usually doesn't mean anything good in the NBA, this upcoming colorway takes all the themes of a relaxing Cancun vacation in the form of a sneaker. The shoes are done in a coconut milk upper, extending all the way though and into the translucent midsole and outsole. The shoe features bright pops of faded pink, blue, and yellow throughout the heel plate and outsole, furthering the tropical theme without overpowering the rest of the colorway. Finally, we'll see Zion's logos along the tongue and back heel.

This Jordan Zion 4 is set to release during the summer months of 2025 with a standard retail tag of $140. While these shoes are expected to release on Nike SNKRS app and Nike platforms, the Jordan Zion 4 is currently available on sites like KICKS CREW for original retail prices. Be on the lookout for this upcoming colorway to drop in the coming months!