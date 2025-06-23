Few sneaker silhouettes have stood the test of time and remained relevant in today's culture quite like the Nike Air Max 1. While most of Nike's original Air Max sneakers are still going strong like the 90's and 95's, the one that started it all is still the leader in terms of popularity. Come this upcoming fall season, we'll see a Batman-inspired colorway take center stage as the newest release for the timeless silhouette.

The Nike Air Max 1 was first debuted in 1987 and created by legendary Nike and Air Jordan sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield. The shoe was the latest in Nike's running technology and the first shoe in history to introduce a visible Nike Air unit in the heel. Thanks to the Air Max 1, Nike Air Max cushioning tech became a staple in the brand's future footwear.

Thanks to the modern, yet classic design, the Air Max 1 remains as relevant today as it ever has. While Nike has added minor updated and upgrades throughout the years, fans are still drawn to the simplicity of the shoes and their unmatched comfort. They also have a long history of imaginative colorways and this upcoming “Batman” ensemble is no different.

Nike Air Max 1 "Batman"

Fall 2025

The newest Nike Air Max 1 comes in Anthracite/Smoke Grey-Bright Citron-Black for an unmistakable look given the Batman roots. The midsole, outsole, and Air unit are all done in black for a solid look. The uppers feature a mix of Anthracite mesh with Smoke Grey suede panels along the saddle. The main highlights are the Bright Citron Nike Swoosh and iconic Air Max 1 mudguard to match.

Finer details will reveal grey laces to match the saddle along with a Citron Nike logo along the tongue to match the same logo on the back heel. While these won't come with any official Batman branding, fans of the comic can reminisce given the vintage color scheme.

This Air Max 1 is set to release during the fall season of 2025 with an exact date yet to be announced. The shoes will retail for their standard $140 tag and should be made available via Nike SNKRS app on their drop date.