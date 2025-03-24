Phoenix Suns franchise star Devin Booker is on a path towards the upcoming NBA Playoffs and he'll need every ounce of his skills to lift the Suns through what could be a tight play-in series. Booker has been loyal to the Suns since his arrival to the NBA and he's never been one to forget his roots. With March Madness in full swing, the next Nike Book 1 will arrive in a “Blue Blood” colorway throwing it back to his days at the University of Kentucky.

The Nike Book 1 first released in early 2024 as one of the more anticipated and exclusive signature models among NBA stars at the time. Since their original release, the Nike Book 1 has grown in popularity as Nike continues to push one of their most stylish signature athletes.

With time, the Nike Book has become far more accessible with new colorways constantly dropping. They're also wildly popular thanks to their seamless transition to being a lifestyle shoe outside of just being a shoe for the court. This upcoming release with have even more lifestyle undertones as Booker pays tribute to his blue blood roots.

Nike Book 1 “Blue Blood”

The Nike Book 1 “blue Blood” arrives in a color scheme of Multi-Color/Sail-Game Royal. This pair is unique to previous releases as the forgo the typical smooth leather upper, replacing this one with a dynamic denim material throughout the uppers. The majority of the shoe is done in a washed denim color, while the Nike Swoosh features a pale grey denim color. The midsole and outsole is done in Sail to give the shoes an aged and vintage look.

Finally, we see a vintage Wildcat logo along the tongue to pay homage to the University of Kentucky. Devin Booker's logo is seen on the tongue along with his “1” stitched along the side heels. The laces and sockliner are done in Game Royal and we see this shoe also forgo its usual back heel tab.

The Book 1 “Blue Blood” is expected to release April 10, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $140. While previous releases have been relatively exclusive, this upcoming pair will drop via Nike SNKRS app and should be available via most Nike retailers. What do you think of this latest colorway?