The Duke Blue Devils are just two wins away from their program's sixth College Basketball National Title as No. 1 NBA prospect Cooper Flagg is on a path to lead his team to the promised land. He's been sensational all throughout the season and he's playing some of his best basketball when it matters most. However, he may in some hot water following his last performance as the people over at Nike were paying close attention to what was on Flagg's feet during his Sweet Sixteen win over No. 4 Arizona.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Cooper Flagg signed one of his first NIL deals in a massive move to New Balance Basketball. Since then, Flagg has been featured in a number of ad campaigns and could be looking at his own signature model by the time he gets to the NBA. New Balance basically won the lottery for one of the most hyped prospects in history as he ironically grew up in a New Balance family in Newport, Maine.

Fast forward to Duke's Sweet Sixteen meeting against Arizona and Flagg is dazzling the crowd with half-court heaves, no-look passes, and thunderous dunks in transition. His highlights were plastered all over the internet and there was just one issue: he did all of it in a pair of Nike sneakers.

Nike takes credit for Cooper Flagg's performance

SHOTS FIRED 🔫😱

Nike let everybody know that New Balance athlete Cooper Flagg still rocks the Swoosh ✔️ pic.twitter.com/NDUhAhUpj1 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“POWERED BY THE SWOOSH” Nike Basketball credited Cooper Flagg’s 30-point Sweet 16 performance as being “powered by the Swoosh” — even though he’s signed to New Balance. 😳 Flagg has a New Balance deal, but is required to wear Nike while participating in Duke activities. 📝 pic.twitter.com/VxPkiMop0L — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet



Following the 30pt/6reb/7ast/3blk performance, Nike quoted a tweet saying Flagg was “Powered by the Swoosh” after appearing in the Nike Kobe 6. While it was a subtle jab and Flagg is still represented by New Balance, he's required to wear Nike gear thanks to them sponsoring all Duke University athletics. Nike has been the Duke Blue Devils outfitter since 1997 and holds contract until 2027, so you better believe they'll take every chance they can get in plastering their logo over some of the best athletes in the country.

Since the tweet from Nike was recently deleted, we're sure there were some tense conversations surrounding the future marketing in a player of Flagg's level. For now, we'll patiently wait and see whether New Balance gets the last laugh in the end.