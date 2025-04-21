Memphis Grizzlies franchise star Ja Morant has been one of the most electrifying and explosive athletes in the NBA ever since his entry to the league. Night after night, he's been known to throw down some of the most vicious posterizing dunks we've seen while hanging in the air and defying gravity. In honor of his iconic dunk from 2022, Nike and Morant will release the Nike Ja 2 “Ja Breaker” from the iconic announcer's call during the moment.

Almost three years ago to the date, the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It was a pivotal 111-09 win for the Memphis Grizzlies on their home floor as they took 3-2 control in the first-round series, eventually going on to win the series 4-2. It was also a coming out party for Ja Morant as he headlined his second career season in the playoffs.

Things took a turn for the worst when Ja Morant rose for a driving dunk in the paint and slammed home the ball over Timberwolves' Malik Beasley. The dunk sent the crowd into a frenzy and now, the moment will be immortalized in the form of this upcoming Nike Ja 2.

Nike Ja 2 “Ja Breaker”

The Nike Ja 2 “Ja Breaker” will come in a fun White/Game Royal-University Red-University Blue color scheme to resemble that of a classic jaw breaker candy. The multi-color speckles cover the Nike Ja 2 on a white base while we see contrast in the vibrant yellow Nike Swoosh. Finally, we see the Nike “JA” logo along the tongue in grey and the “12AM” stitched on the back heel, a constant reminder of Morant's relentless work ethic.

The Nike Ja 2 “Ja Breaker” is set to release on May 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $140. The shoes will come in full family sizing and will be made available through Nike SNKRS app as well as select Nike retailers. Don't miss your chance to grab one of the final drops of the Nike Ja 2!