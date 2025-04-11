The Memphis Grizzlies are firmly in the Western Conference race and are looking to avoid the play-in tournament with just two games left to go in the season. Ja Morant has been on a blistering pace to end the season, most recently putting up 36 points in a hard-fought loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's been rocking his signature Nike Ja 2 sneakers throughout this season and he'll be teasing a new slate of colorways throughout the Playoffs. Next up, we'll see an upcoming colorway honoring his alma mater.

The Nike Ja 2 first arrived in September 2024 and has been the go-t0 option for Ja Morant throughout this entire season returning from injury. The shoes are a follow-up to the popular Nike Ja 1 and stand as one of the more affordable basketball sneakers on the market considering their performance capabilities.

Reminiscing on his days playing for the Murray State Racers and leading them an NCAA tournament win, Ja Morant will forever be remembered as one of the most explosive and exciting players to ever grace a college court. Making a name for himself in the NBA, he'll pay homage to his alma mater with this next Nike Ja 2 release.

Nike Ja 2 “Murray State”

Nike Ja 2 “Murray State” 🏁

🗓️ Release Date: April 18th, 2025

The Nike Ja 2 “Murray State” arrives in a clean White/Blue Void-Sundail colorway made to resemble the color scheme from the Murray State Racers. The entire upper is done in a smooth white leather with perforations throughout the upper's padding. The tongue, laces, and toebox all feature a white construction with blue throughout the sockliner and a yellow/blue “JA” logos along the tongue.

The hallmark feature of this sneaker is the blue chenille Nike Swoosh in a yellow outline, made to imitate the look of a varsity letterman jacket. Finally, we see a yellow-to-white gradient along the midsole as the shoes are finished with “12AM” along the heels, a nod to Morant's relentless work ethic.

The Nike Ja 2 “Murray State” is expected to release April 18, 2025 for a slightly elevated price tag of $140 due to its use of premium materials. The shoes will become available in full size runs and will drop via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms.

