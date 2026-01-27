Future NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant is having a productive first season as a Houston Rocket with his team occupying the four-spot in the Western standings ahead of the All-Star break. While he wasn't named an All-Star starter, he's more than likely to earn a reserve spot for his efforts this season. He'll also release yet another colorway of his latest signature creation for his 18th season in the Nike KD 18 “Coconut Milk.”

First joining Nike as a rookie for the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, Durant realized his ultimate goal of become one of three (Michael Jordan, LeBron James) athletes to ever earn a lifetime contract. 18 sneakers in, Durant has no plans of slowing down as the second-longest active running signature line in the NBA today.

He continues to remain as competitive as he was during his first year in the league, releasing yet another reliable colorway for his reliable signature line. This next “Coconut Milk” color scheme offers calm hues while still highlighting what makes the silhouette unique in the first place.

Nike KD 18 “Coconut Milk”

The KD 18 silhouette, inspired by the Nike Air Terra Humara, arrives in Coconut Milk/Sand Drift-Sail-Fir for a very clean look with balanced earth tones throughout. The upper features a mix of suede and mesh materials on each panel, accented by fir green along the outsoles and speckled laces. The tongue features an oversized “KD” logo to accompany the small Nike logos along the heel. One final detail includes “EA$Y MONEY” stitched on the inside of the tongues, a subtle nod to one of Durant's favorite nicknames.

The Nike KD 18 “Coconut Milk” arrives February 5, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $155. The shoes will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, dropping on Nike SNKRS app promptly on release date.