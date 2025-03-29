Kevin Durant's signature Nike line recently saw its 18th sneaker, making him one of the longest-tenured Nike athletes with an active signature collection. He's also one of three athletes (Michael Jordan, LeBron James) to own a Nike lifetime contract in part to his generational talent and accomplishments in the game of basketball. Nike will honor one of Durant's greatest feats in winning his first Olympic Gold Medal and re-releasing the Nike KD 4 he wore during the London Games.

2012 was a huge year for Kevin Durant as he won his third consecutive scoring title while leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the franchise's first NBA Finals. He also made his first appearance for Team USA and helped earn his first Gold Medal in the London Olympics. Today, Kevin Durant stands alone as the most decorated Team USA basketball player of all-time, leading in scoring, minutes, and wins.

To celebrate his achievement, Nike put together a pack of “Gold Medal” shoes that included the Nike KD 4, considered Durant's best signature model ever release. 13 years after their original drop, we'll see an updated release come Fall 2025.

Nike KD 4 “Gold Medal”

CONFIRMED: The Nike KD 4 “Gold Medal” returns in Fall 2025 🥇 📝 IB3554-700

💵 $130 pic.twitter.com/C3kanDNLyP — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nike KD 4 “Gold Medal” will return in 2025 🥇 FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/Z6LFmk5iQt pic.twitter.com/RzvSugVGco — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) February 8, 2025 Expand Tweet



The updated 2025 Nike KD 4 “Gold Medal” will come as a retro release true to the original with its Metallic Gold/University Red-Obsidian-White color scheme. The shoes sports a shimmering synthetic gold upper with an obsidian midsole featuring gold speckling. We see the translucent icy sole return as the KD logos and Nike Swoosh are done in university red. Originally releasing for a retail tag of $95, original pairs from 2012 are currently fetching over $350 on the aftermarket.

The Nike KD 4 “Gold Metal” is reported to return sometime during the fall season of 2025 and will arrive for a tag of $130. The shoes will come in full family sizing with an expanded release behind them, so don't sleep on your chance to own these through all Nike platforms.