It seems as though every other game signifies a new milestone in the illustrious career of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as he continues breaking records and pushing his team to the playoffs during his 22nd year in the NBA. He's also closing in on the record for most signature sneaker models behind Michael Jordan as we'll see yet another new colorway on the Nike LeBron 22.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike LeBron 22 continues to be the preferred choice of LeBron James as he prepares for his 18th stint in the NBA Playoffs. The shoes saw a prior “Black Label” release for NBA All-Star Weekend as well as a “Monopoly” release shortly after. Bryce James even has his own upcoming “Bryce's World” colorway as Nike continues to push new iterations of the shoe.

This upcoming edition, titled “Frozen Grapes” sports nostalgic graffiti along the uppers, reminiscent to the LeBron 4 “Grafitti,” as well as a nod to James' hobby of wine tasting while celebrating his 50k-point milestone.

Nike LeBron 22 “Frozen Grapes”

Nike LeBron 22 “Frozen Grapes” 🧊 🍇

📆 April 1st, 2025

💸 $180 pic.twitter.com/4XyEV1uV8j — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike LeBron 22 Frozen Grapes Set to Release April 1 – See more here: https://t.co/hkPUqHyqp9#Nike is gearing up to launch the #LeBron22 Frozen Grapes on April 1, 2025. This new iteration draws from #LeBronJames’ deep signature line history while acknowledging his recent… pic.twitter.com/fja78a62QD — DSCENE Magazine (@designscene) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet



The latest Nike LeBron 22 arrives in a vibrant palette of Soft Pearl/Hyper Turquoise-Vivid Purple-Court Purple to give these shoes the aesthetic of a bunch of frosty-coated grapes. The familiar graffiti pattern is spread throughout the uppers with purple sayings such as “fearless” and “witness” inscribed over the white base. The shoes feature a Vivid Purple bottom half separated by the Hyper Turquoise outlining the Nike Swoosh and LeBron's signature on the back heel tab.

The shoes are based in a Court Purple outsole with turquoise speckling mixed it for contrast. Finally, the shoes don turquoise laces over the soft pearl tongue. All in all, this is a great sneaker to celebrate LeBron's scoring milestone and should get some wear given its proximity to the Lakers uniforms.

The Nike LeBron 22 “Frozen Grapes” will release April 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $180. They're expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app in full family sizing as well as select Nike retailers. Don't miss your chance to own another piece of LeBron history!