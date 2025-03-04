After a massive resurgence during 2021 and 2022, along with big plans for 2025 and beyond, the Nike Dunk and Nike SB collection has been popular as ever with seriously unique colorways for one of the simplest Nike silhouettes of all time. Japanese skateboarder and Olympic Gold Medalist Yuto Horigome has been at the forefront of putting Nike SB back on a global stage and in the next couple of months, we'll see his second signature colorway release.

Yuto Horigome won gold in 2020 during the Summer Olympics' inaugural street event, most recently winning gold once again on his final trick in the 2024 Paris games. He became the latest in a long line of Nike skateboarders to receive his own signature colorway of the Nike SB Dunk, which released in August 2023 and were met with a ton of mainstream popularity.

His long-awaited second colorway, titled “Asparagus,” returns with earthy tones combining for a calm and unique colorway. At just 26 years old, Horigome is ushering in the new generation of skateboards both on a local and Olympic level.

Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk “Asparagus”

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Asparagus” comes in a color ensemble of Asparagus/Legion Green-Light Khaki-Dark Loden-Sesame-Burnt Sienna for a complete grassy palette reminiscent of the vegetable the shoes derive their name from. The simple structure is draped in varied lengths of suede, featuring green laces to matchup and a Khaki heel tab to offset the panels. A key detail is the darker green speckling throughout the toe and main side panels of the shoe. All in all, this is one of the cleaner Nike SB Dunks we've seen in recent memory.

The Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome “Asparagus” is set to release April 5, 2025 and will come with a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes will see a limited release on Nike SNKRS app and will be carried by select Nike SB retailers and skate shops.