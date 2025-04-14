The last 15 years have seen Paris Saint-Germain grow into a global powerhouse and incredibly popular brand within the fashion community. Sitting atop France's Ligue 1 for the fourth-consecutive year, PSG has the longest history out of any club playing within the top-flight of the French football league. Their constant collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand have become a hit over the last few years as the club will partner with the Swoosh for yet another Nike Air Max Plus release.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Paris Saint-Germain is looking to win the club's first UEFA Champions League title in their storied history, led by players like Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos. Still, they're known for being one of the better-dressed clubs on the planet with their classic red/white/blue color scheme. The combination makes for a great sneaker and they'll return to the Air Max Plus silhoutte for the second time.

Originally releasing in a “home” version with a white base and red/blue accents, this upcoming Air Max Plus will mimic PSG's alternate jerseys with a clean, black and grey look.

Nike Air Max Plus “PSG”

Nike and PSG are dropping another Air Max Plus. pic.twitter.com/KRFGdG40QA — VERSUS (@vsrsus) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

OFFICIAL LOOK: The PSG x Nike Air Max Plus “Black” releases in Fall 2025 🗓️ 📝 IB2253-001

💵 $190 pic.twitter.com/unfLpYVRYt — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet



This upcoming Nike Air Max Plus arrives in a monochromatic Black/Black-Particle Grey-Anthracite ensemble. The entire upper is done in grey to add subtle contrast from the black midsole, outsole, sockliner, and laces. We see shiny patent leather along the mudguard and along the reinforced Air Max midsole. The uppers feature “PARIS” written out on the lateral panel of the shoe, along with the team's emblem embossed on the tongue. All in all, it looks like yet another successful collaboration between Nike and PSG.

The Nike Air Max Plus “PSG” is expected to release during the fall season of 2025 with no hard release date announced just yet. The shoes will retail for $190 USD and will see a global release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers in limited quantities. We can also expect an exclusive drop via the PSG team store as fans around the world try to get their hands on these.

What do you think of Nike's upcoming Paris Saint-Germain collaboration?