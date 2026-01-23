Nike and Jordan Brand continue to expand their Retro Air Jordan release calendar throughout 2026, bringing back recognizable classics and along with new concepts to a hungry fan base. No Air Jordan sneaker is as recognizable as the original Air Jordan 1, remaining popular since it's original release in 1985. Next up, an OG version of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 returns again later this year.

Much fanfare has surrounded the Air Jordan 1, not only as the most popular basketball sneaker of all-time, but as a cultural icon and starting point for the legendary Air Jordan brand. Releasing in 1985 and breaking all the rules of NBA code at the time, the pair launched a revolution in terms of style and sports.

Typically seen dressed in Chicago Bulls colors, Michael Jordan never wore the Air Jordan 1 “Royal” colorway on the court. However, he took part in a legendary Nike ad campaign that him dressed in blue and black, something fans weren't accustomed to at the time. The rest is history as the Air Jordan 1 “Royal” has gone on to retro (re-release) in 2013, 2017, and received a reimagined look in 2023.

OG Air Jordan 1 “Royal”

BREAKING: Jordan Brand is expected to retro the Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal' by the end of 2026 🔷 pic.twitter.com/xeFEs1S06n — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 6, 2026

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Royal” Returns October 10, 2026 💙 Details: https://t.co/zzLm6hrPIA pic.twitter.com/8qYiZbbZ9L — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 16, 2026



Initial reports indicate that the 2026 release will be true to the 1985 OG release in terms of shape, materials, and color scheme. The uppers are all done in premium leather, double-stitched to complement the nylon tongue. The mid-panels, mudguard, ankle collar, and laces are all done in black. The toebox, heel panel, flap, Nike Swoosh, and outsole are all done in stunning royal blue to match the “Nike Air” tag on the tongue.

The Air Jordan logo is stamped along the ankle flap while the shoe in finished with a white midsole. We also see a white insole, a slight nod to the original as a derivative from previous releases.

The Air Jordan 1 “Royal” is expected to release October 10, 2026 as a tentative date, likely retailing for the standard $185. The pair should come with OG packaging and will see a full size run, available on Nike SNKRS and select Nike retailers.