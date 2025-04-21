The Oklahoma City Thunder have all the expectations of delivering on an NBA Championship as the best team to come out of the Western Conference. Led by the top MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder did exactly what they needed to do in their first playoff game, dismantling the Memphis Grizzlies and winning by 51 points on their home floor. SGA also debuted the second colorway of his signature Converse SHAI 001, titled “Ares Grey” after his son named Ares.

Gilgeous-Alexander first signed an endorsement deal with Converse Basketball in 2024, becoming the face of their brand and also being appointed as their Creative Director. He oversees the entire creative process through his signature line as well as lifestyle collections, eventually merging to create his debut Converse SHAI 001 sneakers.

First released in a “Butter” colorway resembling the smooth game of SGA, his second colorway will arrives in “Ares Grey,” named after his son and his grey eyes.

Converse SHAI 001 ‘Ares Grey'

FIRST LOOK 👀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse SHAI 001: ARES GRAY

First steps in the SHAI 001: Ares Gray.

The Converse SHAI 001 arrives in a stunning silhouette with a monochromatic grey color throughout all aspects of the shoe. The shoe itself is smooth in its nature and features a wave constructed that seamlessly blends onto the wearers foot. The shoes feature supportive plates along the heel and midsole as the shoe converges towards a zipper along the tongue. Beneath, the shoe features a lacing system reminiscent of Gary Payton's Nike “Glove” sneakers, but in a style completely unique to Converse and SGA.

While rocking these during Game 1 of their series with the Memphis Grizzlies, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched 15 points and 5 assists while sitting out most of the final quarter due to their dominant victory.

Both the upcoming “Butter” and “Ares Grey” colorways are set to hit retails during fall 2025 for an affordable retail tag of $130. They're also one of the better looking signature shoes in the NBA today, so fans are patiently awaiting for their official release date.