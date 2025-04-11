With how successful NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has become of the court, from his work on TNT to DJing in front of packed audiences, many forget that he started the wildly successful SHAQ BRAND line of signature shoes. However, during his playing days with the Orlando Magic, he was signed to sponsor Reebok and released one of the most recognizable shoes of the 1990's. Now, in 2025, Reebok and Shaq have brought back the Reebok Shaqnosis for the first time in over three years.

Shaquille O'Neal first signed to Reebok prior to his rookie year in 1992. The deal was Reebok's biggest endorsement in company history, setting Shaq up to be the next face of their brand. Three years late, they release the Reebok Shaqnosis in 1995 as O'Neal's official entry into the competitive signature sneaker market.

At a time where Michael Jordan and Nike ruled the sneaker landscape, the Reebok Shaqnosis was undeniable with its wild design fitting perfectly with aesthetics of the mid-90's. The shoes became a massive success and continued until Shaq left Reebok in 1998. Then, in 2023, O'Neal officially became the President of Reebok Basketball alongside Vice President Allen Iverson. The return of the Shaqnosis is just the first step in the upcoming journey for Shaq and A.I. to bring back Reebok.

Reebok Shaqnosis “Washed Black”

Reebok Shaqnosis “Washed Black/Chalk” 👀

🚨 FIRST RELEASE IN ALMOST THREE YEARS 🚨

🗓️ April 3rd, 2025

💰 $150 pic.twitter.com/GFCnGrcfka — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shaq says The Twilight Zone inspired the design of the Reebok Shaqnosis 👀 pic.twitter.com/kE9DKAvEPt — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 14, 2023 Expand Tweet



Releasing for the first time since a Brain Dead collaboration in 2022, this upcoming Shaqnosis arrives in Washed Black/Chalk-Blue. The silhouette stays true to the original design with updates in materials: smooth leather along the upper overlayed with suede panels to create the spiral effect. The panels are done in Washed Black while the background is done in Chalk leather. The midsole features reinforced cushioning with a speckled design, finished by a stitched Reebok logo along the arch.

The Reebok Shaqnosis “Washed Black” is now available on Reebok platforms for a retail tag of $150. The shoes come in full sizing and have been selling out fast, so don't miss out on your chance to grab these while they're still available.