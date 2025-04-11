With the 2025 NFL Draft looming, teams are taking stock of their current rosters and either looking to add pivotal pieces or build their organization around and incoming talent. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders falls into the latter as he comes in one of the most talked about prospects in the last few years. No matter where Sanders ends up playing next season, Nike will keep him laced with an exclusive run of their sneakers and cleats. Just recently, he teased an unreleased Nike Air DT Max 96 cleat at his Colorado Pro Day.

With NFL legend Deion Sanders at the helm of the Colorado Football program, the school has since seen a massive overhaul with their uniforms, equipment, sponsorships, and overall swagger throughout the building. Nike and Deion resurrected the Nike Air DT Max 96 model over a year ago, officially outfitting their entire football team in the cleated version of the sneakers.

Shedeur Sanders is usually on the shortlist to receive any exclusive version of his father's shoe that he would like, but he rocked a particularly stunning pair during his official Colorado Pro Day.

Shedeur Sanders' new Nike Air DT Max 96 “Colorado”

Shedeur rocked these Nike DT Max ‘96 cleats at the Colorado Showcase 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IO8ajdKmim — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Colorado Football gives a first look at Shedeur Sanders’ Nike DT Max ‘96 and matching cleats for Pro Day 👀 pic.twitter.com/jWOKuTt41T — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Nike Air DT Max 96 is an aggressive sneaker that immediately stands out with its “teeth” or tears through the upper and into the midsole. The shoe allows for clean color blocking, but this pair clearly opted for a shimmering metallic silver look. The teeth are done in silver glittered material for the shoe based in a neutral grey. Smaller hits and logos are done in white to complete the look.

While both the cleated version and sneaker have yet to be released, the Colorado Buffaloes are slated to wear these iterations for the upcoming season. In terms of Shedeur Sanders, we can expect to see him rocking these at pro level with a slate of colorways to match whatever NFL franchise lands him.