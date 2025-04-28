When four-time NBA Champion and unanimous MVP Stephen Curry isn't busy trying to lead his team through another treacherous road to the Finals, he serves as the face of Under Armour Basketball with his longtime successful signature sneaker line. Curry took it one step further in developing his own Curry Brand subset within Under Armour, to which he's moved onto signing and sponsoring up-and-coming talent in the league. To open the NBA Playoffs, Curry actually wore a PE UA Curry 12 modeled for one of his signature athletes.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Curry Brand was established in 2020 within Under Armour as Stephen Curry is on his 12th signature sneaker with his longtime sponsor. In October 2023, then Sacramento King De'Aaron Fox made history by becoming the brand's first signature NBA athlete. Since then, Fox has been able to release his own signature sneaker, the UA Curry Fox 1.

Curry Brand also made history in June 2024 when they signed their first international-born athlete, Keisei Tominaga of Japan. Tominaga made a name for himself as a three-year starter at the University of Nebraska, exciting fans with his three-point shooting and ability to weave through traffic and pass the ball. Currently in the G League, he continues to forge his own path through the game.

Stephen Curry honored his signature athlete by wearing his own player exclusive colorway of the UA Curry 12, titled “sakura” after the Japanese word for the Cherry Blossom tree.

UA Curry 12 “Sakura”

KT's sneaker game 👟🌸 Keisei Tominaga debuted his first ever Player Exclusive Shoe, the Curry 12 “Sakura”, today at @nbagleague Up Next practice. pic.twitter.com/RoWKYsaak5 — Noblesville Boom (@noblesvilleboom) February 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephen stays putting on for the Curry Brand fam. The Chef broke out fellow Curry Brand athlete Keisei Tominaga’s “Sakura” Curry 12 PE last night. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/4bjQb3txU2 — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



First debuted by Tominaga back in February, Stephen Curry brought this pair out during the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets in their current playoff series. The UA Curry 12 arrives in a shy pink colorway with darker hues throughout the fused uppers. The shoes are based in UA Flow cushioning to match energy return and give the wearer a grounded feel to the court. The hallmark feature of these are the cherry blossom leaves blowing in the wind and around the Curry logo along the midsole.

All in all, this was a great homage for Keisei Tominaga and his culture and it's even cooler seeing Curry rock these in a playoff game. It's clear the greatest shooter of all-time also takes the time to support his signature athletes and we're eager to see who will sign a contract with them next.