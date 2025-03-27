Nike has been doing great work in bringing back some of their most popular sneakers from the 1990's. From Ken Griffey Jr.'s signature sneakers returning to the recent resurrection of Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max, the golden age of sneakers is finally seeing a rebirth 25 years later. Next up on the list, we'll see the classic Nike Air Flightposite make a long-awaited return as they release in a special “Jason Kidd” colorway.

The Nike Air Flightposite was created by sneaker designer Eric Avar who famously introduced the Nike Air Foamposite in 1997 for Orlando Magic's Penny Hardaway. He was the first to institute Nike's use of foamposite material for sneakers as the Flightposite silhouette landed in 1999. Then, the shoes sold for a high retail price of $160.

The Nike Air Flightposite made its debut at the 2000 NBA All-Star Game in Oakland and was worn by stars like Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Jason Kidd. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the occasion, Nike will honor one of its early adopters by giving NBA legend Jason Kidd his very own colorway.

Nike Air Flightposite “Jason Kidd”

🎨 Multi-Color/Multi-Color-Midnight Navy

Releasing again in 2008 as an exclusive retail drop, this Nike Flightposite returns in an official scheme of Multi-Color/Multi-Color-Midnight Navy. The shoes don an all foamposite upper forming to the shape of the updated Flightposite silhouette. The upper is shown to have iridescent qualities, changing colors from purple to blue to green. The inner boot that zips and hides the laces will be done in Midnight Navy as the shoes are finished with a carbon fiber outsole for maximum performance and energy return.

The Nike Air Flightposite “Jason Kidd” is set to release during the Holiday season of 2025, an unusually busy time for sneaker releases. The shoes will retail for $240 and should arrive in limited quantities once again, so be sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news on info for where these may release.