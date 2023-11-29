Saturday Night Live announced the hosts and musical guests for its final two shows of 2023 and they include Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

Adam Driver, hosting SNL for the fourth time, is undoubtedly there this time around to promote his upcoming buzz-worthy film Ferrari, in which he plays the eponymous automotive legend. This will be the second appearance on the program as musical guest for Olivia Rodrigo, who has her new album Guts to promote. Truth be told, Rodrigo could easily handle hosting and musical guest duties with her background as a Disney Channel actress.

Kate McKinnon is hosting for the first time, though she is no stranger to the SNL stage as a beloved cast member for the past 10 seasons before deciding to leave the show at the end of last season. McKinnon had a big year with her popular turn as “Weird Barbie” this summer.

Billie Eilish, meanwhile, served as host and musical guest her last time appearing on the show, but this time will just handle musical guest duties. It's fitting that Eilish is appearing with McKinnon since they both have a Barbie connection — Eilish wrote the smash hit Barbie song “What Was I Made For?” which just picked up five Grammy nominations.

In the X/Twitter post about the hosting and musical guest announcements, SNL wrote “Last two shows of 2023!!!” with post-it notes with the performers' names tacked to an office cork board.

Last two shows of 2023!!! pic.twitter.com/Dauy6EZQNW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 29, 2023

It's shaping up to be a gift-filled end to 2023 for Saturday Night Live fans, with musical performances from Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, and hosted by fan favorites Adam Driver and Kate McKinnon.