Season 3 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition has officially come to an end. This season and past seasons, we’ve seen celebrities navigate the ups and downs of attending college at an HBCU for the first time. If you could pick any celebrity to be on College Hill, who would you pick? Here are a few stars we would like to see on College Hill: Celebrity Edition in future seasons.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is everyone’s favorite uncle. From being on Death Row Records to cooking with Martha Stewart to sitting sideline at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg has lived quite a life. I think Snoop Dogg would be a great edition to College Hill: Celebrity Edition because Uncle Snoop clearly loves a side mission.

Since he has had so many different experiences, I think he would be someone the other cast members could turn to for advice, and I can see him being a leader in the house. As someone who could potentially be older than some of the other cast members I think he could contribute a lot of insight both inside and outside the classroom. Snoop Dogg has also shown HBCUs a lot of love over the years, wearing paraphernalia from schools such as Grambling, Tennessee State, and Virginia State on major platforms such as the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Trina

If College Hill: Celebrity Edition ever makes its way down to Florida, we know exactly who to call. Florida’s very own Trina, aka the Baddest Chick. She would be following in the footsteps of other Love & Hip-Hop vets such as Ray J and Joseline. Trina would bring real and raw energy to the house.

She is very passionate about her business, so I think she would be great at helping everyone stay on track when it comes to assignments. Trina has been in the music industry for over 20 years and isn’t afraid to work hard. If she is ever chosen for College Hill: Celebrity Edition, I can see her being the head of the class.

Romeo

Mr. ICDC College himself, Romeo Miller, would be the perfect edition to College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Miller isn’t new to the college experience, as he attended the University of Southern California (USC) for some time before dropping out in 2010. He even played basketball for the Trojans.

Being on College Hill: Celebrity Edition would be a great opportunity for Miller to finish what he started and get his degree. Miller would also be following in his younger brother Hercy Miller’s footsteps by attending an HBCU. Hercy briefly attended Tennessee State University before transferring due to medical reasons.

Remy Ma

We know that cast members of College Hill: Celebrity Edition aren’t afraid of a little debate both inside and outside the classroom. Remy Ma is one of the best lyricists to ever touch a microphone, and I think she would make a great addition to the show. She’s used to going bar for bar with any rapper that comes her way, so I believe that when it comes to the classroom, she would be great at leading passionate discussions.

I also think that College Hill would be a great opportunity for viewers to see a different side of her. We were able to see a bit of her personality on “Love & Hip-Hop”, but I would love to see how she shines in a school setting.

Dwight Howard

There are two themes we’ve noticed so far when it comes to the talent on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. At least one person will be from Love & Hip-Hop, and at least one person will be an athlete, most likely a basketball player. Former NBA champion and Taiwan Mustangs player Dwight Howard would be the person to fill the athlete slot on the show.

Howard would be following former NBA stars Lamar Odom, Iman Shumpert, and Nick Young by being on the show. Instead of going to college, Howard was drafted to the NBA in 2004 as the number one pick by the Orlando Magic. He has played for several teams since then and has a large social media presence. College Hill would be a great opportunity for him to enjoy the college experience he never had.

Yung Joc

Yung Joc is a 2000s rap star that has reinvented himself as a black media mainstay. He’s a main cast member on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” who also is the host of the Atlanta-based nationally syndicated show “Streetz Morning Takeover”. It seems as if every season has a current or former “Love and Hip Hop” cast member with Ray J (Seasons 1 & 2), Joseline Hernandez (Season 2), and Saucy Santana (Season 3) now being alumni of the show. If Joc could make it work in his busy schedule hosting his morning-drive radio show and other responsibilities, he’d be an entertaining addition to the show.

Joc possesses a captivating personality and could bring a sense of light-heartedness to the show, yet might also be a diligent student. But, the season of Celebrity Edition would have to be at an Atlanta-based HBCU to not take him too far away from his work responsibilities.