With Week 1 in the books, college football fans are already looking ahead to Week 2. The latest AP Top 25 Poll, released on Tuesday, reflected the highs and lows from the opening weekend.

There were some expected shifts in the rankings: while two of the top 10 teams held their positions, others saw slight movements. Texas, Alabama, and Notre Dame each climbed a spot or two, with the Fighting Irish making a notable leap from No. 9 to No. 5. Oregon, on the other hand, experienced the largest fall among the top 10 teams, dropping four spots after a close call against FCS opponent Idaho.

The biggest fall, however, came from the ACC’s Clemson Tigers, who plummeted 11 spots to No. 25 following their loss. Meanwhile, Florida State, initially ranked No. 10, fell out of the rankings entirely after suffering back-to-back losses in Week Zero and Week 1.

As always, the weekly AP Poll results sparked debates, especially regarding which teams were overlooked or snubbed. Here are a few notable exclusions:

Nebraska still gets no love in Week 2's AP Top 25 Poll

Nebraska's exclusion from the Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll is turning heads. While the Cornhuskers didn’t face a powerhouse opponent, their 40-7 win over the Miners was an impressive debut for freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Scoring 40 points is a marked improvement for a Nebraska team that managed a season-high of 35 points against Northern Illinois last year.

Up next is the Buffaloes. The Nebraska versus Colorado game in Week 2 might not feature a battle of ranked teams, but it carries significant weight. The winner could find themselves knocking on the door of the AP Top 25 ranking in Week 3.

Boston College beats No. 10 Florida State, gets left out of AP Top 25 Poll

Boston College pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Week 1 by defeating Florida State 28-13 in head coach Bill O'Brien's debut. Given that Florida State was technically still a top 10 team when the game kicked off, this win should have garnered more recognition for Boston College.

Georgia Tech, who beat Florida State in Week Zero, managed to climb into the AP rankings at No. 23. While both teams are 2-0, Boston College convincingly defeated the Seminoles by a wider margin and generated more total yardage than the Yellow Jackets. So why are the Eagles still left out? Was Georgia Tech rewarded solely for being the first to topple Florida State, or is there more at play?

The Eagles can still find their next signature win to garner a Top 25 ranking. After they face Duquesne this weekend, it's off to face No. 9 ranked Missouri on the road.

Texas A&M loses one game, falls out of AP Top 25 Poll

Another team feeling the sting of being left out is Texas A&M. The Aggies, who began the season ranked No. 20, fell out of the Top 25 after a narrow 10-point loss to a top 10 Notre Dame team. Despite the competitive nature of the game—tied 13-13 with under 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter—the Aggies were dropped from the rankings.

Texas A&M, under new head coach Mike Elko, is clearly in a transition phase but still boasts considerable talent from both returners and new transfers. Their close game against a highly ranked opponent suggests they may deserve more credit. They will have a chance to prove themselves further with upcoming matchups against McNeese and a trip to “The Swamp” to face Florida in SEC play.