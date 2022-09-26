The Denver Broncos pulled off an 11-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers at home Monday, and if you’re among those who managed to finish watching the game, then here’s a big congratulations for you. The game was extremely hard to watch, with both the Broncos and the 49ers seemingly trying to one-up each other on who’s going to have the most disjointed-looking offense. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Denver is “close” to finally getting it together offensively.

Via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports:

“I’m excited because I can feel it… Once we do [that] with our defense [and] how they’re playing, it’s going to be unstoppable, I think. We have a chance [at greatness].”

The Broncos have yet to play a game so far in the Russell Wilson era where football fans can honestly say that they were entertained by the quality of how the team ran its offense from beginning to end. It already did not look good in Week 1’s upset road loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 2, Russell Wilson and the Broncos had to labor harder than expected to put the Houston Texans away at home in a 16-9 victory. And last Sunday, everything must have already been said about how poor Denver played offensively.

Despite their woes, the Broncos are now 2-1, tied for the best record in the AFC West division.

The Broncos’ attack could turn the corner in Week 4 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have yet to win a game this season and are allowing 25.6 points per contest.