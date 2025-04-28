The North Carolina Courage entered Saturday’s match desperate for a breakthrough. Winless through five games and sitting at the bottom of the NWSL table, they faced the league's hottest team — an undefeated Kansas City Current squad that had barely been touched all season.

For 90 minutes, it looked like Kansas City would cruise to yet another victory. Instead, North Carolina flipped the script in spectacular fashion, scoring twice in the final moments to pull off a stunning 3-2 win and hand the Current their first loss of the season.

North Carolina struck first just before halftime, with Haley Hopkins — a former Kansas City player — scoring her first goal for the Courage. But Kansas City responded quickly in the second half, with Ryan Williams leveling the score for the Current only seven minutes after the break.

The momentum swung further in Kansas City's favor when Claire Hutton weaved through three defenders and set up Bia Zaneratto for a clinical finish in the 57th minute. With the Current leading 2-1, it looked like their perfect record would stay intact.

The comeback began with defender Kaleigh Kurtz, who pounced on a loose ball after a recycled corner kick and smashed home the equalizer in the 90th minute. Just three minutes later, Ashley Sanchez capped off a blazing transition attack, burying the game-winner after a clever assist from Ryan Williams. In the blink of an eye, North Carolina had turned heartbreak into euphoria.

“This is just another example of how good this league is,” said Kansas City coach Vlatko Andonovski after the match, frustrated by how quickly control slipped away.

North Carolina’s players and coaching staff had every reason to savor the win. Head coach Sean Nahas, who had faced growing pressure amid the team’s slow start, praised his players for showing resilience and heart.

“I think everyone can stop talking about us not winning, and maybe they can talk about how we grew up today,” he said.

The Courage’s tactical adjustments played a major role. Nahas switched to a three-back system, pushing Williams into a more attacking role that paid off on both ends of the field. Haley Hopkins, a former Kansas City player now starting for North Carolina, also made her mark, opening the scoring against her old team just before halftime.

For Kansas City, the night brought more than just the sting of defeat. Star forward Temwa Chawinga, last season’s MVP and Golden Boot winner, left the match at halftime with an injury. Andonovski confirmed the knock was minor but did not offer more details.

The result leaves no unbeaten teams in the NWSL after six weeks, underscoring just how tightly contested the season has been. Kansas City and Orlando, both strong title contenders, will meet again on May 16 — but for now, it is the Courage who are celebrating a night to remember.