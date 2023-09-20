LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang is a budding superstar who already has many accomplishments under her belt in her young golf career. She can add representing her country in women's golf's biggest international tournament to her resume.

Zhang earned her spot on Team USA for this year's Solheim Cup thanks to an impressive first three months on the LPGA Tour. She won her professional debut in June and racked up three other top-10 finishes, though she struggled in her last four tournaments.

Zhang did not expect to play in the Solheim Cup and who could blame her given she was still an amateur earlier this year.

“Being in the Solheim Cup this year was certainly not one of the goals in mind,” Zhang said, via Reuters, “but the fact that it happened, I'm just super blessed to be alongside players that I've grown up watching and playing alongside them representing the red, white, and blue.”

Zhang won her second consecutive college national championship with Stanford in May and captured her first professional win. She doesn’t know how to rank all of these significant accomplishments.

“I feel like every experience that I've gained has been so unique in its own right,” Zhang said. “This is definitely up there. Being able to play the Solheim Cup is truly a dream come true.”

Rose Zhang is one of four rookies representing Team USA, who enters the competition as an underdog. Team Europe has won back-to-back Solheim Cups and is hosting this year's edition in Spain.

It is unclear how much Zhang will play in the foursomes portion of the tournament, but a lot of eyes will be on the young American.