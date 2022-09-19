‘Sometimes you have to have that mud on your face’: Matt Ryan embracing 0-2 start after embarrassing Jaguars loss

The Indianapolis Colts are still winless through two games in the 2022 NFL season. First, it was a tie with the Houston Texans on the road then last Sunday, Matt Ryan and the Colts were stunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 24-0 loss. The Colts were expected to have an improved offense under Ryan, who succeeds Carson Wentz as the team’s starting quarterback. But after failing to get wins against teams they were supposed to take to the woodshed, doubts are starting to creep in for the Colts,

Matt Ryan, however, would rather maintain a much more positive mindset than dwell on the Colts’ shortcomings.

Via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk:

“I think if you are going to be a championship football team, which is the objective of all 32 teams across the league, you have to be hard. You have to be tough,” Ryan said in his postgame press conference. “Sometimes you have to have that mud on your face a little bit and pick yourself up and find out what we’re really all about.

Still, getting shut out by the Jaguars, who last year did not even average 15.0 points per game and allowed nearly 27.0 points per outing, was a painful punch to the gut for the Colts, no matter how hard Matt Ryan hides it with generic adages.

Matt Ryan was a disaster under center in the Jags game, as he barely completed half his passes (16/30) for 195 yards and zero touchdowns, while also getting picked off three times. His protection unit was especially bad, too, as he kissed the ground five times for a loss of 31 yards.

It’s not yet too late for the Colts to turn things around, but they are also about to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 3.