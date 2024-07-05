Sonay Kartal takes on Coco Gauff at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Kartal Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kartal Gauff.

Coco Gauff has a great opportunity at this Wimbledon tournament. Most of the other top players are removed from her path in the bracket. They're in the other half of the draw, while Gauff has a draw with comparatively fewer obstacles. There are some strong potential challenges for Gauff, but not as many — and not as severe — as what the other half of the draw must face. Gauff hasn't made the semifinals at Wimbledon. It's the one major tournament where she hasn't yet reached the last four. She definitely has something to prove at this Wimbledon, especially after losing in the quarterfinals of the French Open to Iga Swiatek. Gauff wants to make the first major final of her 2024 season. Elite players have stopped her at the majors this year; right now at Wimbledon, Gauff herself is the elite player. She will be the higher-ranked player in every match she plays through the semifinals. Can Gauff reaffirm her place as a top-three player in the world and fend off her challengers? This is the drama of her early rounds at Wimbledon in 2024.

Here are the Sonay Kartal-Coco Gauff Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Sonay Kartal-Coco Gauff Odds

Game spread:

Kartal +6.5: -132

Gauff -6.5: +100

Money line

Kartal: +810

Gauff: -1450

To win first set

Kartal: +440

Gauff: -650

Total Games In Match

Over 18.5: -112

Under 18.5: -118

Kartal over 6.5 games: -110

Kartal under 6.5 games: -120

Gauff over 12.5 games: +136

Gauff under 12.5 games: -182

How To Watch Sonay Kartal vs Coco Gauff

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: approx. 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT — match could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

Why Sonay Kartal Could Cover The Spread

Kartal is in a position where she is playing with house money and has absolutely nothing to lose. She can go for her shots and let it ride against the No. 2 seed in the tournament and a major champion on the other side of the net. There is freedom in having low expectations, whereas Gauff has faced constant scrutiny about not breaking through at Wimbledon and wanting to finally produce a breakthrough at a tournament which has been hard for her to solve. If Kartal plays a great match, and if Gauff is not fully on top of her game, Kartal will cover.

Why Coco Gauff Could Cover The Spread

Gauff easily covered the spread in her first two Wimbledon matches, blowing out the competition. The calculus really isn't that different in this match. Gauff is the more credentialed, accomplished player with the proven track record at major tournaments. Gauff has not been shaky. She has been decisive and straightforward in taking care of business. Why go away from her now? If you bet on Gauff versus the spread on Monday and Wednesday, you cashed two tickets. Why not do the same on Friday and continue to reap the rewards? This is a relatively uncomplicated betting play, the kind of play you don't want to overthink. Gauff has merited trust. Keep trusting her.

Final Sonay Kartal-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

Gauff has demolished her first two Wimbledon opponents. She should be able to do the same here. Don't overcomplicate this.

Final Sonay Kartal-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Gauff -6.5 games