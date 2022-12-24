By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Microsoft claimed that Sony blocked some big games from Xbox in their response to the CMA’s thoughts on the Activision Blizzard merger.

Back in October, the CMA voiced out their concerns over the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Afterward, Microsoft voiced out their distaste over the CMA’s concerns. Although the 111-page response has been around for quite a while now, we are still discovering new pieces of information from it. In particular, the document mentioned that Sony blocked at least four games from ever coming to Xbox.

MS has already told CMA that Sony has signed a "Xbox exclusion" agreement with some third-party publishers for… • Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Bloodborne

• Final Fantasy XVI

• Silent Hill 2 Remastered Therefore these games cannot be released on Xboxhttps://t.co/sXjnIfhHpHpic.twitter.com/Y1muVHQtU0 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) December 23, 2022

Microsoft even went as far as mentioning the four games that Sony wants to remain as PlayStation exclusives. These games are the Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix), Bloodborne (From Software), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), and the Silent Hill 2 remaster (Bloober team). According to Microsoft, Sony entered arrangements with third party publishers. The agreements would exclude Xbox from the platforms these games will be available in. Although games like the FFVII remake are timed exclusives, they usually just go to PC instead of Xbox. This forces players to pick up a PlayStation if they want to play the game.

This is on top of Microsoft admitting that Sony has better exclusives on the PlayStation compared to Xbox. Not just that, but they have more than five times the amount of exclusives as well. This has actually been one of Microsoft’s strongest arguments for the merger to go through. They mentioned that Sony has had a monopoly on exclusives. If anything, this merger would force Sony to adapt to the situation.

Either way, we will have to wait until at least August of next year to see if the merger will go through. This is thanks to the FTC suing Microsoft in an effort to block the deal. We will also have to wait for the UK and the EU’s decision on the merger. This deal is, after all, the biggest in gaming history.

If you want to learn more about the ongoing Activision Blizzard acquisition, you can check out our articles covering the situation since it was first announced. Otherwise, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on the latest in gaming news.