Amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas, actress Sophie Turner made headlines for a passionate on-screen kiss with her co-star Frank Dillane. This public display of affection isn't indicative of a new romance but rather a routine day on the job as they film their upcoming project, TMZ reports.

In this new venture, Frank Dillane portrays Sophie's character's husband, while Sophie takes on the lead role of Joan Hannington, a notorious jewel thief causing mayhem in 1980s London. The project marks Sophie Turner's return to work and the public eye since news of her divorce from Joe Jonas emerged.

Photographers captured Sophie Turner during a break from filming, where she was seen enjoying a cigarette. This sighting came shortly after her initial appearance on set, drawing attention to her resilience and dedication to her craft amid personal challenges.

Joe Jonas, on the other hand, has been coping with the divorce in the public eye as well. During a recent performance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, he addressed the situation, thanking fans for their support and emphasizing that any information should come directly from him. The emotional interlude was followed by a performance of “Hesitate,” a song Joe had previously dedicated to Sophie.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas first crossed paths in 2016, when Joe reached out to her with a direct message on Instagram. Their whirlwind romance eventually led to marriage and the birth of their two young daughters. However, the couple announced their separation, citing differences in lifestyle and an incident Joe witnessed on a home security camera.