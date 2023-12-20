Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might be spending Christmas together with their daughters after separate sightings in London.

In recent days, sightings of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in London have fueled speculation about the possibility of them spending Christmas together with their daughters.

The couple, who confirmed their separation in September after four years of marriage, has been co-parenting their daughters. Both under a temporary custody agreement. The former couple reached a temporary custody agreement in October, expressing their commitment to being great co-parents and ensuring their daughters spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK.

From photos obtained by Daily Mail, Turner went on a stylish walk in London with her daughters, dressed in a white T-shirt, trousers, and a smart black jacket. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas arrived at the celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse for a night out with friends, sporting a trendy ensemble of a red polo-style jumper, jeans, and a leather jacket.

The separate outings of Turner and Jonas come just days before Christmas. But that didn't escape the eye of social media as it sparked speculation about a potential family reunion during the festive season.

As of the moment, the possibility of the two getting back together is unlikely. Sophie Turner has been romantically linked with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and seems to be enjoying her time in the UK. The couple even spent a weekend at Blenheim Palace after sharing a passionate kiss in public.

Despite their separation, Joe Jonas remains supportive of Sophie's decisions, particularly her newfound romance with Peregrine Pearson.

As Christmas approaches, the sightings of Sophie and Joe in London have added intrigue to their holiday plans.